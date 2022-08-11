Gammon India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.98 crore, up 37.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.98 crore in June 2022 up 37.47% from Rs. 7.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 202.92 crore in June 2022 down 13.87% from Rs. 178.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2022 down 91.25% from Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2021.

Gammon India shares closed at 1.65 on September 10, 2018 (NSE)