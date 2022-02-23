Gammon India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.04 crore, down 62.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.04 crore in December 2021 down 62.01% from Rs. 18.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 282.92 crore in December 2021 down 185.98% from Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 61.92 crore in December 2021 down 170.46% from Rs. 87.88 crore in December 2020.

