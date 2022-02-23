Gammon India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.04 crore, down 62.01% Y-o-Y
February 23, 2022 / 11:24 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gammon India are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.04 crore in December 2021 down 62.01% from Rs. 18.53 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 282.92 crore in December 2021 down 185.98% from Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 61.92 crore in December 2021 down 170.46% from Rs. 87.88 crore in December 2020.
|Gammon India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.04
|18.88
|7.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.04
|18.88
|7.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.83
|8.85
|0.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-0.32
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.08
|2.15
|1.81
|Depreciation
|0.89
|2.21
|2.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.66
|110.46
|12.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-69.42
|-104.47
|-11.05
|Other Income
|6.61
|-85.80
|43.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-62.81
|-190.27
|32.71
|Interest
|221.22
|196.39
|184.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-284.03
|-386.66
|-151.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-35.70
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-284.03
|-422.36
|-151.31
|Tax
|2.04
|-1.90
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-286.07
|-420.46
|-151.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-286.07
|-420.46
|-151.42
|Minority Interest
|3.15
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.40
|-0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-282.92
|-420.86
|-151.48
|Equity Share Capital
|74.11
|74.11
|74.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.67
|-11.07
|-4.10
|Diluted EPS
|-7.67
|-11.07
|-4.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.67
|-11.07
|-4.09
|Diluted EPS
|-7.67
|-11.07
|-4.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited