G G Engineering Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore, up 56.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore in June 2023 up 56.24% from Rs. 12.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 down 13.07% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 40.45% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022.

G G Engineering EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

G G Engineering shares closed at 1.22 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.81% returns over the last 6 months and -32.97% over the last 12 months.