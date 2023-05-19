Fourth Dimensio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.85 crore, up 1285.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.85 crore in March 2023 up 1285.31% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2023 down 94.21% from Rs. 23.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2023 up 689.47% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Fourth Dimensio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.50 in March 2022.

Fourth Dimensio shares closed at 23.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE)