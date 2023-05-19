English
    Fourth Dimensio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.85 crore, up 1285.31% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fourth Dimension Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.85 crore in March 2023 up 1285.31% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2023 down 94.21% from Rs. 23.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2023 up 689.47% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    Fourth Dimensio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.50 in March 2022.

    Fourth Dimensio shares closed at 23.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE)

    Fourth Dimension Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.855.310.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.855.310.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.025.010.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.080.09
    Depreciation0.080.080.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.2092.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.41-0.06-92.60
    Other Income0.011.7692.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.421.690.00
    Interest0.030.000.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.401.69-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.401.69-0.05
    Tax0.03---23.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.371.6923.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.371.6923.61
    Equity Share Capital32.5732.5716.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.5214.50
    Diluted EPS0.080.5214.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.5214.50
    Diluted EPS0.080.5214.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

