App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

First cut } BPCL Q3FY19 – weak performance, inventory losses impact margins

Gross refining margins (GRMs) dipped in line with global margin contraction. Substantial inventory losses ate away the quarter’s profitability.

Ruchi Agrawal @ruchiagrawal
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After weak results from Indian oil corporation (IOCL) and Hindustan petroleum corporation (HPCL), Bharat petroleum corporation (BPCL) also reported a weak performance in Q3. Despite an uptick in revenue, the operating and net margins declined sharply both year-on-year and sequentially. Gross refining margins (GRMs) dipped in line with global margin contraction. Substantial inventory losses ate away the quarter’s profitability.

-GRMs for the nine months from April to December were at $5.25 per barrel (9MFY18: $6.97). GRM for the quarter was $2.78 per barrel (Q3FY18: 7.89), a sharp dip YoY. While there has been a weakness in GRMs globally with the Singapore benchmark at $4.5 per barrel (Q2: $6.1), BPCL’s GRMs saw a much greater impact

-Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 77 percent YoY (-69 percent sequentially) due to high inventory losses, and input costs, employee expenses and finance costs.

-A sharp uptick in crude prices since October 2018 led to high inventory losses during the quarter which was single main reason for the contraction in profits and margins. This also indicates a not-so-weak core performance.

related news

-Other expenses includes a foreign exchange gain during the quarter of Rs 659 crore (Q3FY18: Rs 172 crore gain) which led to a noticeable decline in the expenses.

-Volumes in the export business grew 55 percent sequentially (YoY: +36.2 percent)

-Domestic volumes were largely flat YoY, while there was 6 percent sequential improvement

-The overall performance of the company appears weak much in line with expectations and other oil marketing companies. With volatile crude prices, upcoming central elections and tweaking of marketing margins around elections, we remain cautious on the company’s performance.

Follow @Ruchiagrawal

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research Page.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 06:41 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum #BPCL #Companies #earnings #Moneycontrol Research #Recommendations #Result Analysis

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.