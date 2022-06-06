Exdon Trading Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore, down 80.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore in March 2022 down 80.89% from Rs. 18.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022 up 164.18% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022 up 260% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

Exdon Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Exdon Trading shares closed at 270.40 on February 20, 2015 (BSE)