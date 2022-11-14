English
    Essar Shipping Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.84 crore, down 88.39% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.84 crore in September 2022 down 88.39% from Rs. 145.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.56 crore in September 2022 down 363.89% from Rs. 15.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.94 crore in September 2022 down 54.88% from Rs. 88.52 crore in September 2021.

    Essar Shipping shares closed at 8.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.38% returns over the last 6 months and -6.81% over the last 12 months.

    Essar Shipping
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.8415.81145.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.8415.81145.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.932.1012.74
    Depreciation12.6712.2624.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.454.2180.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.21-2.7627.50
    Other Income32.488.7836.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.276.0264.15
    Interest75.4767.59100.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-48.20-61.57-36.74
    Exceptional Items-8.9945.9329.64
    P/L Before Tax-57.19-15.64-7.10
    Tax-16.71--0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-40.48-15.64-7.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-40.48-15.64-7.20
    Minority Interest-0.08-0.070.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----22.56
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-40.56-15.7115.37
    Equity Share Capital206.98206.98206.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.38-0.760.74
    Diluted EPS-1.38-0.760.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.38-0.760.74
    Diluted EPS-1.38-0.760.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm