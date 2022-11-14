Essar Shipping Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.84 crore, down 88.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.84 crore in September 2022 down 88.39% from Rs. 145.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.56 crore in September 2022 down 363.89% from Rs. 15.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.94 crore in September 2022 down 54.88% from Rs. 88.52 crore in September 2021.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 8.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.38% returns over the last 6 months and -6.81% over the last 12 months.