Essar Shipping Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.84 crore, down 88.39% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.84 crore in September 2022 down 88.39% from Rs. 145.10 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.56 crore in September 2022 down 363.89% from Rs. 15.37 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.94 crore in September 2022 down 54.88% from Rs. 88.52 crore in September 2021.
Essar Shipping shares closed at 8.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.38% returns over the last 6 months and -6.81% over the last 12 months.
|Essar Shipping
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.84
|15.81
|145.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.84
|15.81
|145.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.93
|2.10
|12.74
|Depreciation
|12.67
|12.26
|24.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.45
|4.21
|80.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.21
|-2.76
|27.50
|Other Income
|32.48
|8.78
|36.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.27
|6.02
|64.15
|Interest
|75.47
|67.59
|100.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-48.20
|-61.57
|-36.74
|Exceptional Items
|-8.99
|45.93
|29.64
|P/L Before Tax
|-57.19
|-15.64
|-7.10
|Tax
|-16.71
|--
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-40.48
|-15.64
|-7.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-40.48
|-15.64
|-7.20
|Minority Interest
|-0.08
|-0.07
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|22.56
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-40.56
|-15.71
|15.37
|Equity Share Capital
|206.98
|206.98
|206.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|-0.76
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|-0.76
|0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|-0.76
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|-0.76
|0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited