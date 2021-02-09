Essar Shipping Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 101.75 crore, down 73.35% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 11:17 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:
Net Sales at Rs 101.75 crore in December 2020 down 73.35% from Rs. 381.79 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 181.88 crore in December 2020 down 103.72% from Rs. 89.28 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.07 crore in December 2020 down 132.79% from Rs. 85.61 crore in December 2019.
Essar Shipping shares closed at 9.49 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.31% returns over the last 6 months and 38.54% over the last 12 months.
|Essar Shipping
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|101.75
|132.08
|381.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|101.75
|132.08
|381.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|243.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.11
|17.92
|27.55
|Depreciation
|42.51
|43.15
|43.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|112.98
|95.31
|31.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-71.85
|-24.30
|36.69
|Other Income
|1.27
|1.28
|5.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-70.58
|-23.02
|42.52
|Interest
|111.25
|136.53
|124.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-181.83
|-159.55
|-81.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1.01
|-7.26
|P/L Before Tax
|-181.83
|-158.54
|-89.18
|Tax
|0.05
|0.20
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-181.88
|-158.74
|-89.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-181.88
|-158.74
|-89.48
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.05
|6.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-5.81
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-181.88
|-158.79
|-89.28
|Equity Share Capital
|206.98
|206.98
|206.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.79
|-7.72
|-4.25
|Diluted EPS
|-8.79
|-7.72
|-4.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.79
|-7.72
|-4.25
|Diluted EPS
|-8.79
|-7.72
|-4.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited