Essar Shipping Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 101.75 crore, down 73.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.75 crore in December 2020 down 73.35% from Rs. 381.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 181.88 crore in December 2020 down 103.72% from Rs. 89.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.07 crore in December 2020 down 132.79% from Rs. 85.61 crore in December 2019.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 9.49 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.31% returns over the last 6 months and 38.54% over the last 12 months.