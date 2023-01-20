English
    Eris Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 423.26 crore, up 27.43% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eris Lifesciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 423.26 crore in December 2022 up 27.43% from Rs. 332.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.86 crore in December 2022 up 1.09% from Rs. 100.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.44 crore in December 2022 up 9.88% from Rs. 126.90 crore in December 2021.

    Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 7.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.41 in December 2021.

    Eris Life shares closed at 644.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.07% returns over the last 6 months and -13.98% over the last 12 months.

    Eris Lifesciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations417.84455.33328.07
    Other Operating Income5.425.184.08
    Total Income From Operations423.26460.51332.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.3441.7233.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods45.2464.3129.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.21-0.31-0.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost87.0095.1761.59
    Depreciation29.9028.6216.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.27108.1787.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.30122.83104.84
    Other Income2.245.175.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.54128.00110.02
    Interest3.007.071.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.54120.93108.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax106.54120.93108.98
    Tax6.311.568.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities100.23119.38100.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period100.23119.38100.77
    Minority Interest1.63----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates101.86119.38100.77
    Equity Share Capital13.6013.6013.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.498.847.41
    Diluted EPS7.498.847.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.498.847.41
    Diluted EPS7.498.847.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eris Life #Eris Lifesciences #Pharmaceuticals & Drugs #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm