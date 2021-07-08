Emerald Leasing Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 110.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in March 2021 up 110.2% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021 up 1149.87% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021 up 430% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

Emerald Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2020.

Emerald Leasing shares closed at 21.45 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 98.43% returns over the last 6 months