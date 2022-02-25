Emerald Leasing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 74.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in December 2021 up 74.92% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021 up 33.85% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021 up 32.08% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020.

Emerald Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2020.

Emerald Leasing shares closed at 21.85 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)