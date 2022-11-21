Emerald Leasing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, up 21.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in September 2022 up 21.06% from Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 down 8.47% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 2.04% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

Emerald Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

Emerald Leasing shares closed at 28.45 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.17% returns over the last 6 months and 109.96% over the last 12 months.