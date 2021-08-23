Emerald Leasing Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, up 134.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore in June 2021 up 134.7% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021 up 259.91% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021 up 186.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2020.

Emerald Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2020.

Emerald Leasing shares closed at 17.00 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.17% returns over the last 6 months and 207.97% over the last 12 months.