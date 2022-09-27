English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: LIVE: Supreme Court | Live Streaming
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Embassy REIT shares test January lows after 8.1% equity trades in big block deal

    Earlier on Monday, CNBC-TV18 reported Blackstone is slated to sell 77 million units of Embassy REIT worth Rs 2,650 crore through block deals.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 27, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
    blackstone.gif

    blackstone.gif

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT dropped over 1.7 percent testing January lows after around 77.1 million shares or 8.1 percent equity changed hands in a big block deal, according to Bloomberg. Buyers and sellers are not known.

    At 9.37 am, the stock was trading at Rs 347 on BSE, down 1.02 percent from its previous close.

    Earlier on Monday, CNBC-TV18 reported Blackstone is slated to sell 77 million units of Embassy REIT worth Rs 2,650 crore.

    The offer price of the block deal stands at Rs 345 per unit, 1.82 percent lower than yesterday's closing price of Rs 351.40 on the BSE.

    Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest, was likely to pick up at least half of the stake that Blackstone would sell, CNBC-TV18 reported.

    Close

    Embassy Office Parks, India's first REIT to list in 2019, owns and operates  more than 42 million square feet portfolio of office parks and office buildings in cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai. It is the largest office REIT in Asia by area.

    Blackstone has invested more than $11 billion in Indian companies and assets over the years, but has been trimming its interests over time in Indian REITs.

    Earlier this year, it sold its entire stake in India's Mindspace Business Parks REIT for $235 million.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #block deal #Buzzing Stocks #equity #markets
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 09:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.