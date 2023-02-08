English
    Elpro Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elpro International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore in December 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2022 up 202.96% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.96 crore in December 2022 up 36.2% from Rs. 10.25 crore in December 2021.

    Elpro International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.8224.2220.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.8224.2220.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.580.760.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.12-0.12-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.690.780.51
    Depreciation1.241.221.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.4011.389.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.7910.208.18
    Other Income6.9311.930.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7222.129.01
    Interest1.200.645.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.5221.483.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.5221.483.38
    Tax2.972.900.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.5518.582.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.5518.582.82
    Equity Share Capital16.9516.9516.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.501.100.17
    Diluted EPS0.501.100.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.501.100.17
    Diluted EPS0.501.100.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited