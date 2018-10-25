Elixir Cap Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, Down 129.78% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations -0.92 0.96 2.63 Other Operating Income 0.11 0.02 0.11 Total Income From Operations -0.81 0.98 2.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.31 0.40 0.57 Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.49 0.46 0.62 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.72 0.02 1.41 Other Income 0.06 0.08 0.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.66 0.10 1.48 Interest 0.07 0.04 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.72 0.06 1.45 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.72 0.06 1.45 Tax -0.05 0.02 0.39 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.68 0.04 1.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.68 0.04 1.06 Minority Interest 0.43 -0.02 -0.28 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.25 0.02 0.78 Equity Share Capital 5.80 5.80 5.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.15 0.04 1.35 Diluted EPS -2.15 0.04 1.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.15 0.04 1.35 Diluted EPS -2.15 0.04 1.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited