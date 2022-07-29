English
    EKI Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.11 crore, up 162.8% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 09:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EKI Energy Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 508.11 crore in June 2022 up 162.8% from Rs. 193.34 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.98 crore in June 2022 up 199.33% from Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.43 crore in June 2022 up 199.25% from Rs. 47.93 crore in June 2021.

    EKI Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 155.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 51.99 in June 2021.

    EKI Energy shares closed at 2,035.65 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)

    EKI Energy Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations508.11475.48193.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations508.11475.48193.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods301.74345.47154.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.93-36.82-14.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.298.073.83
    Depreciation0.670.300.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.2112.941.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.28145.5247.70
    Other Income0.480.130.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.76145.6547.84
    Interest0.280.100.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax142.47145.5547.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax142.47145.5547.76
    Tax35.4940.3912.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.98105.1635.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.98105.1635.74
    Equity Share Capital6.876.876.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS155.64152.9851.99
    Diluted EPS155.64152.9851.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS155.64152.9851.99
    Diluted EPS155.64152.9851.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
