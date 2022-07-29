EKI Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.11 crore, up 162.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.11 crore in June 2022 up 162.8% from Rs. 193.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.98 crore in June 2022 up 199.33% from Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.43 crore in June 2022 up 199.25% from Rs. 47.93 crore in June 2021.

EKI Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 155.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 51.99 in June 2021.

EKI Energy shares closed at 2,035.65 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)