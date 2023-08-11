Ecoplast Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.43 crore, down 2.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.43 crore in June 2023 down 2.71% from Rs. 26.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2023 up 681.58% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2023 up 362.32% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

Ecoplast EPS has increased to Rs. 5.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

Ecoplast shares closed at 147.75 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 111.37% returns over the last 6 months and 67.90% over the last 12 months.