    EaseMyTrip – Growth at the cost of profitability as competition hots up

    Balance sheet is likely to worsen and sustaining premium valuation may remain a challenge

    Madhuchanda Dey
    August 17, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
    While most of the cost heads continue to remain competitive, what appears to be pinching EaseMyTrip is advertising and sales promotion expenses

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Gross booking revenue grows well, realised revenue feels pressure of discounts Cost remains on the higher side on advertisement & promotion expenses Aggressive targets for market share gains Continues to acquire smaller companies International shows promise, non-airline yet to make its mark Acquisitions done in the non-airline space yet to gain traction We see challenges in commanding a premium valuation, turning underweight We have been highlighting the looming challenges for online travel agents despite the sustained boom in travel and tourism. That concern came to the...

