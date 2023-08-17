EaseMyTrip – Growth at the cost of profitability as competition hots up

While most of the cost heads continue to remain competitive, what appears to be pinching EaseMyTrip is advertising and sales promotion expenses

Highlights Gross booking revenue grows well, realised revenue feels pressure of discounts Cost remains on the higher side on advertisement & promotion expenses Aggressive targets for market share gains Continues to acquire smaller companies International shows promise, non-airline yet to make its mark Acquisitions done in the non-airline space yet to gain traction We see challenges in commanding a premium valuation, turning underweight We have been highlighting the looming challenges for online travel agents despite the sustained boom in travel and tourism. That concern came to the...