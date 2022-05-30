Dynemic Product Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.78 crore, up 24.53% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynemic Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.78 crore in March 2022 up 24.53% from Rs. 57.64 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022 down 181.53% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022 down 5.62% from Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2021.
Dynemic Product shares closed at 478.40 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.75% returns over the last 6 months and -7.22% over the last 12 months.
|Dynemic Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.78
|63.45
|57.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.78
|63.45
|57.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.55
|38.25
|33.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.38
|1.27
|3.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.58
|-9.57
|-5.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.60
|3.71
|4.13
|Depreciation
|3.98
|3.67
|0.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.61
|17.92
|11.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.24
|8.19
|9.01
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.03
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.43
|8.22
|9.11
|Interest
|3.76
|2.14
|1.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.67
|6.08
|7.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.67
|6.08
|7.69
|Tax
|6.39
|0.97
|1.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.72
|5.11
|5.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.72
|5.11
|5.79
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.72
|5.11
|5.79
|Equity Share Capital
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.32
|4.51
|5.02
|Diluted EPS
|-4.32
|4.51
|5.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.32
|4.51
|5.02
|Diluted EPS
|-4.32
|4.51
|5.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
