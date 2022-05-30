Dynemic Product Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.78 crore, up 24.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.78 crore in March 2022 up 24.53% from Rs. 57.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022 down 181.53% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022 down 5.62% from Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2021.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 478.40 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.75% returns over the last 6 months and -7.22% over the last 12 months.