    Dynamic Archist Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 63.64% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamic Archistructures Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 63.64% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 341.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 558.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Dynamic Archist shares closed at 12.50 on March 10, 2016 (BSE)

    Dynamic Archistructures Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.160.610.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.160.610.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.150.15
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.540.010.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.560.440.11
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.560.440.11
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.560.440.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.560.440.11
    Tax-0.030.080.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.530.36-0.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.530.36-0.12
    Equity Share Capital5.015.015.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.060.73-0.23
    Diluted EPS-1.060.73-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.060.73-0.23
    Diluted EPS-1.060.73-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

