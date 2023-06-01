Dynamic Archist Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 63.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 63.64% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 341.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 558.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Dynamic Archist shares closed at 12.50 on March 10, 2016 (BSE)