English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Live: Atanu Chakraborty On The HDFC-HDFC Bank Mega Merger
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dr Reddy’s reports 77% growth in Q3 consolidated profit

    Dr Reddy's Q3 result: The drugmaker reported a 27% YoY increase in consolidated revenues at Rs 6,770 crore for the reported quarter.

    Suchitra Mandal
    January 25, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

    Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on January 25 reported a 77 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,247 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as against Rs 707 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis it grew 12 percent.

    The Hyderabad-based drugmaker also reported a 27 percent increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 6,770 crore as against Rs 5,320 crore in the year-ago period, while it was up 7 percent sequentially.

    "Our strong financial performance was supported by growth in the US and the Russia markets. We continue to strengthen our development pipeline to reach more patients globally." Co-chairman & MD, G V Prasad commented on its performance.

    EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,966 crore in December 2022 - up 55 percent - as against Rs 1,266 crore in the previous corresponding quarter.