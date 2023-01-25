Dr Reddy’s reports 77% growth in Q3 consolidated profit

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on January 25 reported a 77 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,247 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as against Rs 707 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis it grew 12 percent.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker also reported a 27 percent increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 6,770 crore as against Rs 5,320 crore in the year-ago period, while it was up 7 percent sequentially.

"Our strong financial performance was supported by growth in the US and the Russia markets. We continue to strengthen our development pipeline to reach more patients globally." Co-chairman & MD, G V Prasad commented on its performance.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,966 crore in December 2022 - up 55 percent - as against Rs 1,266 crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The gross margins for the quarter at 59.2 percent were 540 basis points higher from 53.8 percent a year ago. The gross margin in the quarter ended September 2022 stood at 59.1 percent.

SG&A and R&D Expenses

The selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the quarter as a percentage of revenue were down to 26.6 percent from 29.0 percent in the year-ago period and 26.3 percent during the previous quarter.

The expenses on research and development (R&D) were down by 70bps at 7.1 percent YoY. It was at 7.7 percent in the previous quarter.