Dr Lal PathLab Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 470.40 crore, up 16.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 470.40 crore in September 2021 up 16.35% from Rs. 404.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.90 crore in September 2021 up 17.52% from Rs. 79.90 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.30 crore in September 2021 up 15.68% from Rs. 128.20 crore in September 2020.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has increased to Rs. 11.36 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.68 in September 2020.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 3,493.55 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.00% returns over the last 6 months and 53.97% over the last 12 months.