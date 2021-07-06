Dion Global Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore, down 2.03% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dion Global Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore in March 2021 down 2.03% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021 up 89.29% from Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021 up 92.86% from Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2020.
Dion Global shares closed at 2.25 on May 18, 2020 (BSE)
|Dion Global Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.37
|1.66
|2.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.37
|1.66
|2.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.78
|1.54
|2.04
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.13
|0.49
|2.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-0.50
|-1.79
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.00
|-1.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.50
|-3.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.50
|-3.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|-0.50
|-3.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|-0.50
|-3.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|-0.50
|-3.25
|Equity Share Capital
|32.23
|32.23
|32.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.16
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|-0.16
|-0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.16
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|-0.16
|-0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited