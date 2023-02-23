Dion Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.31 2.51 2.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.31 2.51 2.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.92 1.77 1.59 Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.12 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.20 0.94 0.62 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.88 -0.27 -0.04 Other Income 2.67 0.02 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.78 -0.25 -0.02 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.78 -0.25 -0.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.78 -0.25 -0.02 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.78 -0.25 -0.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.78 -0.25 -0.02 Equity Share Capital 32.23 32.23 32.23 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.55 -0.08 -0.01 Diluted EPS 0.55 -0.08 -0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.55 -0.08 -0.01 Diluted EPS 0.55 -0.08 -0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited