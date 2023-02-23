English
    Dion Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

    February 23, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dion Global Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in December 2022 up 1.1% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2022 up 8032.44% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 up 1750% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
    Dion Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.Dion Global shares closed at 2.25 on May 18, 2020 (BSE)
    Dion Global Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.312.512.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.312.512.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.921.771.59
    Depreciation0.070.070.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.200.940.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.88-0.27-0.04
    Other Income2.670.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.78-0.25-0.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.78-0.25-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.78-0.25-0.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.78-0.25-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.78-0.25-0.02
    Equity Share Capital32.2332.2332.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.55-0.08-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.55-0.08-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.55-0.08-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.55-0.08-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

