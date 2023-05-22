Digispice Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore, down 34.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore in March 2023 down 34.58% from Rs. 34.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2023 up 4942.09% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.83 crore in March 2023 up 278.57% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022.

Digispice Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 18.95 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.61% returns over the last 6 months and -39.17% over the last 12 months.