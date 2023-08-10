Dhunseri Tea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.52 crore, up 45.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.52 crore in June 2023 up 45.91% from Rs. 43.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2023 up 48.83% from Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 94.15% from Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2022.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 211.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and 2.80% over the last 12 months.