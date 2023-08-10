English
    Dhunseri Tea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.52 crore, up 45.91% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.52 crore in June 2023 up 45.91% from Rs. 43.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2023 up 48.83% from Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 94.15% from Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2022.

    Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 211.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and 2.80% over the last 12 months.

    Dhunseri Tea & Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.5223.6243.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.5223.6243.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.212.624.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.473.79-11.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.7741.3327.12
    Depreciation3.212.942.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.9723.5934.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.17-50.66-14.26
    Other Income4.420.652.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.75-50.01-11.34
    Interest1.481.290.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.24-51.30-11.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.24-51.30-11.82
    Tax-0.73-2.74-3.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.50-48.56-8.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.50-48.56-8.80
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.29-46.21-8.38
    Diluted EPS-4.29-46.21-8.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.29-46.21-8.38
    Diluted EPS-4.29-46.21-8.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

