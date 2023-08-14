Dhatre Udyog Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.35 crore, up 691.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.35 crore in June 2023 up 691.14% from Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2023 up 52.93% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2023 up 45.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022.

Dhatre Udyog EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.92 in June 2022.

Dhatre Udyog shares closed at 146.05 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.72% returns over the last 6 months