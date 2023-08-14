English
    Dhatre Udyog Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.35 crore, up 691.14% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhatre Udyog are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.35 crore in June 2023 up 691.14% from Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2023 up 52.93% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2023 up 45.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022.

    Dhatre Udyog EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.92 in June 2022.

    Dhatre Udyog shares closed at 146.05 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.72% returns over the last 6 months

    Dhatre Udyog
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.3544.915.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.3544.915.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.9641.92--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.81-1.05--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.040.980.90
    Depreciation0.150.160.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.481.672.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.901.231.85
    Other Income0.862.750.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.763.981.87
    Interest---0.080.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.764.061.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.764.061.81
    Tax0.771.130.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.992.931.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.992.931.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.992.931.30
    Equity Share Capital10.9010.9010.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.832.6823.92
    Diluted EPS1.832.681.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.832.6823.92
    Diluted EPS1.832.681.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

