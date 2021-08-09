Dhani Services Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 304.41 crore, down 20.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.41 crore in June 2021 down 20.45% from Rs. 382.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 191.82 crore in June 2021 down 1701.8% from Rs. 11.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 148.66 crore in June 2021 down 179.41% from Rs. 187.20 crore in June 2020.

Dhani Services shares closed at 202.80 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given -41.01% returns over the last 6 months and 30.38% over the last 12 months.