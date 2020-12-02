Dewan Housing Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,204.81 crore, up 4.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,204.81 crore in September 2020 up 4.66% from Rs. 2,106.71 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,122.65 crore in September 2020 up 68.04% from Rs. 6,640.62 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2,689.39 crore in September 2020 up 51.04% from Rs. 5,493.10 crore in September 2019.

Dewan Housing shares closed at 28.40 on December 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 135.68% returns over the last 6 months and 43.80% over the last 12 months.