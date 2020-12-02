PlusFinancial Times
Dewan Housing Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,204.81 crore, up 4.66% Y-o-Y

Dec 2, 2020
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,204.81 crore in September 2020 up 4.66% from Rs. 2,106.71 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,122.65 crore in September 2020 up 68.04% from Rs. 6,640.62 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2,689.39 crore in September 2020 up 51.04% from Rs. 5,493.10 crore in September 2019.

Dewan Housing shares closed at 28.40 on December 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 135.68% returns over the last 6 months and 43.80% over the last 12 months.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,191.312,316.052,092.77
Other Operating Income13.508.6813.94
Total Income From Operations2,204.812,324.732,106.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost53.5656.7586.61
Depreciation20.3220.4610.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies1,448.96221.746,326.56
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,392.771,879.581,661.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2,710.80146.20-5,978.00
Other Income1.094.13474.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2,709.71150.33-5,503.55
Interest56.6657.522,014.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2,766.3792.81-7,517.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2,766.3792.81-7,517.74
Tax-643.7222.71-879.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2,122.6570.10-6,638.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2,122.6570.10-6,638.66
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----1.96
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2,122.6570.10-6,640.62
Equity Share Capital313.82313.82313.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-67.642.23-211.60
Diluted EPS-67.642.23-211.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-67.642.23-211.60
Diluted EPS-67.642.23-211.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dewan Housing #Dewan Housing Finance Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Results
first published: Dec 2, 2020 10:13 pm

