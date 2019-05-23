Delta Magnets Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore, up 10.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore in March 2019 up 10.26% from Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2019 down 268.62% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 163.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

Delta Magnets shares closed at 65.95 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.27% returns over the last 6 months and 22.13% over the last 12 months.