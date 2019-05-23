Delta Magnets Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore, up 10.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delta Magnets are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore in March 2019 up 10.26% from Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2019 down 268.62% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 163.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.
Delta Magnets shares closed at 65.95 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.27% returns over the last 6 months and 22.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|Delta Magnets
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.54
|5.95
|5.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.54
|5.95
|5.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.68
|0.83
|1.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|-0.60
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|1.58
|1.72
|1.62
|Employees Cost
|2.38
|1.76
|1.83
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.21
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.07
|1.63
|1.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|0.41
|-0.51
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.63
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|1.04
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.47
|0.44
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.72
|0.60
|-0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.72
|0.60
|-0.39
|Tax
|0.31
|-0.04
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.03
|0.64
|-0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.03
|0.64
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|0.99
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|0.99
|-0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|0.99
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|0.99
|-0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited