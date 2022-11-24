Decillion Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 10.97% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 21.2% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 5.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

Decillion Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2021.