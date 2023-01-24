DBOL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.54 crore, up 64.77% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 593.54 541.63 346.19 Other Operating Income -- -- 14.04 Total Income From Operations 593.54 541.63 360.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 517.58 0.86 440.36 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.81 1.45 1.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -62.10 430.97 -206.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 25.87 27.51 20.27 Depreciation 10.22 8.74 8.34 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 77.08 58.47 69.08 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.07 13.63 27.15 Other Income 0.98 6.19 0.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.04 19.82 27.51 Interest 4.87 9.12 2.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.18 10.70 24.61 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.18 10.70 24.61 Tax 5.21 2.98 4.56 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.96 7.72 20.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.96 7.72 20.05 Minority Interest -- -0.38 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.96 7.34 20.05 Equity Share Capital 66.39 66.39 66.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.25 1.16 3.02 Diluted EPS 2.25 1.16 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.25 1.16 3.02 Diluted EPS 2.25 1.16 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited