DBOL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.54 crore, up 64.77% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampur Bio Organics are:Net Sales at Rs 593.54 crore in December 2022 up 64.77% from Rs. 360.23 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.96 crore in December 2022 down 25.38% from Rs. 20.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.26 crore in December 2022 down 1.65% from Rs. 35.85 crore in December 2021.
DBOL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.02 in December 2021.
|DBOL shares closed at 183.90 on January 23, 2023 (BSE)
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|593.54
|541.63
|346.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|14.04
|Total Income From Operations
|593.54
|541.63
|360.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|517.58
|0.86
|440.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.81
|1.45
|1.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-62.10
|430.97
|-206.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.87
|27.51
|20.27
|Depreciation
|10.22
|8.74
|8.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|77.08
|58.47
|69.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.07
|13.63
|27.15
|Other Income
|0.98
|6.19
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.04
|19.82
|27.51
|Interest
|4.87
|9.12
|2.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.18
|10.70
|24.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.18
|10.70
|24.61
|Tax
|5.21
|2.98
|4.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.96
|7.72
|20.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.96
|7.72
|20.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.38
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|14.96
|7.34
|20.05
|Equity Share Capital
|66.39
|66.39
|66.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.25
|1.16
|3.02
|Diluted EPS
|2.25
|1.16
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.25
|1.16
|3.02
|Diluted EPS
|2.25
|1.16
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited