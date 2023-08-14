English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DB Realty Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, down 64.94% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in June 2023 down 64.94% from Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.55 crore in June 2023 down 287.88% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2023 down 126.79% from Rs. 9.22 crore in June 2022.

    DB Realty shares closed at 95.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.63% returns over the last 6 months and 62.49% over the last 12 months.

    DB Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.4358.356.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.4358.356.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.73--70.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-58.43-105.11-63.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.960.582.48
    Depreciation0.130.110.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.90207.2511.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.86-44.49-13.07
    Other Income6.2617.3522.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.60-27.149.13
    Interest21.7819.7012.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-24.37-46.84-3.34
    Exceptional Items---0.02--
    P/L Before Tax-24.37-46.86-3.34
    Tax1.129.325.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.50-56.18-8.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.50-56.18-8.76
    Minority Interest3.36-10.073.55
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.4214.6317.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-22.55-51.6212.00
    Equity Share Capital352.15352.15259.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.64-4.250.46
    Diluted EPS-0.64-4.250.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.64-4.250.46
    Diluted EPS-0.64-4.250.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #DB Realty #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!