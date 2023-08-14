DB Realty Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, down 64.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in June 2023 down 64.94% from Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.55 crore in June 2023 down 287.88% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2023 down 126.79% from Rs. 9.22 crore in June 2022.

DB Realty shares closed at 95.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.63% returns over the last 6 months and 62.49% over the last 12 months.