    Dabur Q2 profit slips 2.8% to Rs 490.86 crore; revenue up 6% at Rs 2,986.5 crore

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 505.31 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

    PTI
    October 26, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

    Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.85 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 490.86 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 505.31 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

    However, its revenue from operations rose 6 per cent to Rs 2,986.49 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 2,817.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Dabur India's total expenses increased 8.94 per cent to Rs 2,471.28 crore in the latest September quarter. The same stood at Rs 2,268.47 crore last year.
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 03:24 pm
