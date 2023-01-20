English
    Cyient Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 605.30 crore, up 32.77% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

    Net Sales at Rs 605.30 crore in December 2022 up 32.77% from Rs. 455.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.30 crore in December 2022 up 4.7% from Rs. 106.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.90 crore in December 2022 up 6.42% from Rs. 168.10 crore in December 2021.

    Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 10.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.74 in December 2021.

    Cyient shares closed at 874.85 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.63% returns over the last 6 months and -11.27% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations605.30516.60455.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations605.30516.60455.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost311.90302.20223.60
    Depreciation27.1029.6024.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses136.00132.0088.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.3052.80119.70
    Other Income21.5014.4023.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.8067.20143.50
    Interest4.403.902.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax147.4063.30140.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax147.4063.30140.90
    Tax36.1014.8034.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities111.3048.50106.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period111.3048.50106.30
    Equity Share Capital55.2055.2055.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.174.449.74
    Diluted EPS10.114.419.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.174.399.74
    Diluted EPS10.114.419.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
