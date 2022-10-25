Cybertech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.88 crore, up 18.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.88 crore in September 2022 up 18.68% from Rs. 34.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.22 crore in September 2022 down 38.36% from Rs. 8.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.15 crore in September 2022 down 16.8% from Rs. 12.20 crore in September 2021.

Cybertech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.05 in September 2021.

Cybertech shares closed at 141.00 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.26% returns over the last 6 months and -15.90% over the last 12 months.