Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Q2 revenue trends reveal weakness in core business

Crompton Greaves

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Subdued performance across all segments Margin continues to remain under pressure Pump industry to remain affected Trading at 33 times FY24 estimated earnings Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has posted a 23 percent growth in the second-quarter revenue following the acquisition of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances. However, operating margins remained under pressure as the management continues to focus on long-term strategic initiatives. (image) Sales decline across core business segments Crompton saw a 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenues for the July–September period on the back of...