Crest Ventures Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore, down 13.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore in June 2021 down 13.13% from Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2021 down 365.63% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021 down 83.48% from Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2020.

Crest Ventures shares closed at 125.20 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.11% returns over the last 6 months and 37.58% over the last 12 months.