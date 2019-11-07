App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporation Bk Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,334.44 crore, down 8.45% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Corporation Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,334.44 crore in September 2019 down 8.45% from Rs. 1457.6078 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.76 crore in September 2019 up 25.97% from Rs. 103.01 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,016.43 crore in September 2019 up 13.05% from Rs. 899.06 crore in September 2018.

Corporation Bk EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2018.

Corporation Bk shares closed at 21.70 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.11% returns over the last 6 months and -19.18% over the last 12 months.

Corporation Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,699.502,654.632,841.45
(b) Income on Investment1,079.801,097.911,018.24
(c) Int. on balances With RBI9.271.077.20
(d) Others218.68231.94103.68
Other Income705.73432.32246.23
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,672.812,686.892,512.96
Employees Cost584.92453.54414.90
Other Expenses438.82422.49389.89
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,016.43854.96899.06
Provisions And Contingencies789.46729.53808.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax226.97125.4390.73
Tax97.2122.15-12.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities129.76103.28103.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period129.76103.28103.01
Equity Share Capital1,198.841,198.84333.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.93.5093.5079.87
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.170.62
Diluted EPS0.220.170.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.170.62
Diluted EPS0.220.170.62
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA20,822.8320,913.0821,714.16
ii) Net NPA6,751.216,907.5213,534.01
i) % of Gross NPA15.4315.4417.46
ii) % of Net NPA5.595.6911.65
Return on Assets %0.250.200.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Nov 7, 2019 11:55 am

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Corporation Bank #Corporation Bk #Earnings First-Cut #Results

