Computer Point Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 0.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 0.48% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 45.3% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Computer Point EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Computer Point shares closed at 2.22 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 149.44% returns over the last 6 months