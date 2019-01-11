Cochin Shipyard Q3 PAT may dip 7.3% YoY to Rs. 105.5 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Cochin Shipyard to report net profit at Rs. 105.5 crore down 7.3% year-on-year (down 28.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 16 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 671.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 8.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 33.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 125.6 crore.

