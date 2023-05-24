English
    CMS Info System Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 449.26 crore, up 12.64% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMS Info Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 449.26 crore in March 2023 up 12.64% from Rs. 398.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.32 crore in March 2023 up 38.59% from Rs. 55.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.18 crore in March 2023 up 34.26% from Rs. 106.64 crore in March 2022.

    CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 5.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2022.

    CMS Info System shares closed at 312.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.11% returns over the last 6 months and 34.74% over the last 12 months.

    CMS Info Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations449.26437.74398.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations449.26437.74398.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.1127.5242.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.21-0.850.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.4924.6218.00
    Depreciation33.4430.7126.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses264.96266.64233.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.0689.0978.41
    Other Income3.694.491.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.7493.5880.33
    Interest5.184.564.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax104.5689.0376.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax104.5689.0376.09
    Tax27.2422.2720.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities77.3266.7655.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period77.3266.7655.79
    Equity Share Capital154.40154.27153.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.014.333.70
    Diluted EPS4.854.173.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.014.333.70
    Diluted EPS4.854.173.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 24, 2023 09:15 am