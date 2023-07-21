English
    CMS Info System Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 456.57 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 10:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMS Info Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 456.57 crore in June 2023 up 14.31% from Rs. 399.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.33 crore in June 2023 up 4.77% from Rs. 71.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.18 crore in June 2023 up 13.33% from Rs. 123.69 crore in June 2022.

    CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.69 in June 2022.

    CMS Info System shares closed at 383.75 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.75% returns over the last 6 months and 52.58% over the last 12 months.

    CMS Info Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations456.57449.26399.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations456.57449.26399.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.8922.1129.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.370.212.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.6222.4920.70
    Depreciation34.3833.4427.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses273.29264.96239.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.01106.0679.31
    Other Income5.793.6916.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.80109.7495.84
    Interest4.175.184.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax101.63104.5691.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax101.63104.5691.40
    Tax26.3027.2419.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.3377.3271.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.3377.3271.90
    Equity Share Capital154.40154.40153.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.885.014.69
    Diluted EPS4.684.854.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.885.014.69
    Diluted EPS4.684.854.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:55 pm

