CMS Info System Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 456.57 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 456.57 crore in June 2023 up 14.31% from Rs. 399.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.33 crore in June 2023 up 4.77% from Rs. 71.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.18 crore in June 2023 up 13.33% from Rs. 123.69 crore in June 2022.

CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.69 in June 2022.

CMS Info System shares closed at 383.75 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.75% returns over the last 6 months and 52.58% over the last 12 months.