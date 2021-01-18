MARKET NEWS

Cipla Q3 PAT seen up 77.2% YoY to Rs. 351 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,234.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

January 18, 2021 / 10:57 PM IST
Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Cipla to report net profit at Rs. 351 crore up 77.2% year-on-year (down 5.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 68.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 621.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 18, 2021 10:57 pm

