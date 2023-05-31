Cineline India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.72 crore, up 560.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.72 crore in March 2023 up 560.1% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2023 down 974.37% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2023 down 77.12% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022.
Cineline India shares closed at 82.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.42% returns over the last 6 months and -35.10% over the last 12 months.
|Cineline India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.72
|25.99
|4.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.72
|25.99
|4.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.23
|3.25
|0.47
|Depreciation
|3.86
|3.71
|1.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.47
|20.05
|1.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.85
|-1.02
|1.07
|Other Income
|1.31
|2.59
|3.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.54
|1.58
|4.73
|Interest
|7.18
|6.59
|5.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.72
|-5.01
|-0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.72
|-5.01
|-0.29
|Tax
|-2.91
|-1.43
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.81
|-3.58
|-0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.81
|-3.58
|-0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|15.78
|15.78
|15.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.16
|-1.13
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-2.16
|-1.04
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.16
|-1.13
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-2.16
|-1.04
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited