    Cineline India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.72 crore, up 560.1% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.72 crore in March 2023 up 560.1% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2023 down 974.37% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2023 down 77.12% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022.

    Cineline India shares closed at 82.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.42% returns over the last 6 months and -35.10% over the last 12 months.

    Cineline India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.7225.994.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.7225.994.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.233.250.47
    Depreciation3.863.711.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.4720.051.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.85-1.021.07
    Other Income1.312.593.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.541.584.73
    Interest7.186.595.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.72-5.01-0.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.72-5.01-0.29
    Tax-2.91-1.430.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.81-3.58-0.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.81-3.58-0.63
    Equity Share Capital15.7815.7815.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.16-1.13-0.21
    Diluted EPS-2.16-1.04-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.16-1.13-0.21
    Diluted EPS-2.16-1.04-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

