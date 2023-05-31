Cineline India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.72 crore, up 560.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.72 crore in March 2023 up 560.1% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2023 down 974.37% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2023 down 77.12% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022.

Cineline India shares closed at 82.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.42% returns over the last 6 months and -35.10% over the last 12 months.