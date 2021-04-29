Cigniti Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 84.65 crore, up 7.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.65 crore in March 2021 up 7.62% from Rs. 78.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.93 crore in March 2021 down 18.13% from Rs. 15.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2021 down 16.29% from Rs. 20.57 crore in March 2020.

Cigniti Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.62 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.68 in March 2020.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 390.00 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -14.72% returns over the last 6 months and 49.31% over the last 12 months.