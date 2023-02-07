English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chambal Fert Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,296.21 crore, up 74.9% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,296.21 crore in December 2022 up 74.9% from Rs. 4,743.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.50 crore in December 2022 down 0.29% from Rs. 325.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 693.28 crore in December 2022 up 15.32% from Rs. 601.16 crore in December 2021.

    Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,296.218,586.754,743.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,296.218,586.754,743.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,268.982,563.391,507.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,691.814,168.281,262.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2,016.01-419.79232.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.6749.7144.73
    Depreciation78.0978.2276.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,601.281,780.401,113.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax592.37366.54506.20
    Other Income22.8288.8118.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax615.19455.35524.99
    Interest120.0784.9524.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax495.12370.40500.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax495.12370.40500.86
    Tax170.62129.99175.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities324.50240.41325.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period324.50240.41325.45
    Equity Share Capital416.21416.21416.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.805.777.82
    Diluted EPS7.805.777.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.805.777.82
    Diluted EPS7.805.777.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited