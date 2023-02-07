Chambal Fert Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,296.21 crore, up 74.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,296.21 crore in December 2022 up 74.9% from Rs. 4,743.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.50 crore in December 2022 down 0.29% from Rs. 325.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 693.28 crore in December 2022 up 15.32% from Rs. 601.16 crore in December 2021.

Chambal Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.82 in December 2021.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 294.15 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.86% returns over the last 6 months and -25.57% over the last 12 months.