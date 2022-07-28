Chalet Hotels Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.01 crore, up 263.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.01 crore in June 2022 up 263.95% from Rs. 69.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.55 crore in June 2022 up 168.27% from Rs. 41.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.77 crore in June 2022 up 3970.82% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2021.

Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in June 2021.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 318.45 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.28% returns over the last 6 months and 81.61% over the last 12 months.