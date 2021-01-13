CESC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.59 crore, down 98.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.59 crore in December 2020 down 98.99% from Rs. 1,648.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2020 down 98.97% from Rs. 176.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2020 down 98.93% from Rs. 306.00 crore in December 2019.

CESC EPS has increased to Rs. 13.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.27 in December 2019.

CESC shares closed at 661.70 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.00% returns over the last 6 months and -10.47% over the last 12 months.